Name the Team Contest for Wausau Softball Club Now Open

December 5, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Softball Club News Release







The newly announced Wausau Softball Club has opened the official Name the Team contest! Fans are encouraged to become a part of history by submitting a name to be used by the team for years to come.

As the team searches for their permanent identity, they want to incorporate the input and thoughts from the surrounding community into their decision.

"There aren't many times when you get to name a new team, and we want to include the community in this fun and unique opportunity!" said Wausau Softball Club General Manager, Brianne Barta.

Submissions are open from today and will close on December 9th with rounds of bracket-style voting to follow. By submitting a name and voting, fans will be eligible to win 2 season tickets for the inaugural Wausau Softball season! The winner of these tickets will be announced when the name is revealed.

The Name the Team Contest can be found at https://northwoodsleague.com/wausau-softball/name-the-team-contest/.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League Softball message board...





Northwoods League Softball Stories from December 5, 2024

Name the Team Contest for Wausau Softball Club Now Open - Wausau Softball Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.