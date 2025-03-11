Final Round of Wausau Softball Name the Team Voting Now Open

March 11, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Softball Club News Release







Voting for the final round of names for Wausau Softball Club has begun! After this round, the permanent identity of the team will be revealed. Those who are interested in voting should go to https://northwoodsleague.com/wausau-softball/name-the-team-contest/. All voters will be put into a drawing to win 2 season tickets to the Wausau Softball Club's inaugural season.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League Softball message board...





Northwoods League Softball Stories from March 11, 2025

Final Round of Wausau Softball Name the Team Voting Now Open - Wausau Softball Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.