Nailers Sign Matt Miller

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 16th player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has signed defenseman Matt Miller to an ECHL contract.

Miller, 25, is set to begin his professional career, after attending The Ohio State University for four years, where he majored in Information Systems, while playing for the Buckeyes. Matt enjoyed tremendous success producing offense from the blueline in Columbus, as he led Ohio State in points by a defenseman during each of his final three seasons. His highest goal total was seven, which came during his sophomore year, while his highest point total was 22, which occurred during his junior season. Miller's four-year numbers with the Buckeyes were 19 goals, 45 assists, and 64 points in 119 games. Ohio State reached the NCAA Tournament in three consecutive seasons, including a Frozen Four appearance in 2018, and also won a Big Ten Regular Season Championship in 2018-19.

"Matt played for a good program at Ohio State, where he was one of the top offensive defensemen in the Big Ten," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "He plays a well-rounded game and possesses and good shot that allows him to be an offensive threat from the blueline."

Prior to college, the East Palestine, Ohio native played parts of five seasons of junior hockey in the USHL, primarily with the Youngstown Phantoms. Miller posted back-to-back 13-point campaigns in 2014-15 and 2015-16. During his final season in Youngstown, he was teammates with current Nailer Tyler Drevitch and former Nailer Yushiroh Hirano. Matt's older brother is J.T. Miller, who plays in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks.

"This is a dream come true for me to play this close to home, where everyone is within two hours," Miller said. "I believe I can fill whatever role I need to, and in college, I was able to adapt into a power play guy. My parents were really big Penguins fans, so being here is really special."

