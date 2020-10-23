Two-Way Defenseman Frank Hora Signs with Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have agreed to terms with defenseman Frank Hora on a standard player contract for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Hora, 24, spent last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones, and will enter his fourth professional season.

"I definitely had a lot of choices in front of me but Greenville stuck out to me immediately. Andrew Lord was talking to me a lot throughout the process and he's a great guy and he seems like he would be a great guy to play for," Hora said. "I'm super excited to start playing for him and to start the season strong."

Hora, out of Cheektowaga, New York, has split time between the AHL and the ECHL over the course of three years as a professional. He had originally signed with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Rochester Americans on AHL deals over the course of the past three seasons.

All three of his prior ECHL seasons saw him hit the double digit point mark, and double digit plus/minus ratings. He has scored 47 points in 192 prior ECHL games, along with a +47 rating. Hora also carries 12 games of AHL experience with him into the Upstate. He participated in the Buffalo Sabres' prospect development camp in 2016.

"Lord" Hora played his junior hockey with the Kitchener Rangers for four seasons, and was part of the team's leadership group for the last two years, ending his tenure as the 52nd captain in team history. He led the Rangers to three separate playoff runs with consistent production and plus ratings as a valuable two-way defender. His accolades earned him the Herchenrader Family Trophy for best defensive ability on two occasions.

