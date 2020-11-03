Nailers Sign Matt Alfaro

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 18th player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Matt Alfaro to an ECHL contract.

Alfaro, 24, is set to make his pro debut, after playing three seasons at the University of Calgary. Last season, Matt led the Dinos in scoring, as he racked up 15 goals, 21 assists, and 36 points in 27 games. Over the course of his three years in Calgary, he amassed 24 goals, 44 assists, and 68 points in 78 games.

"Matt is coming off a strong season at the University level," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "He possesses good size and skill, and also is known as a strong competitor who plays with an edge."

Prior to his scholastic years, the Calgary, Alberta native played four years of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League, as he suited up for the Kootenay Ice and Lethbridge Hurricanes. Alfaro's production increased each season, with his best occurring in 2016-17, when he compiled 25 goals, 35 assists, and 60 points in 61 games, as the Hurricanes finished with 95 points and reached the league's conference final round.

"Wheeling is a great opportunity, as they are consistent in getting players moved up, there's a great relationship with the ownership and the city, and for me, Mark French coached against me in the WHL," Alfaro said. "I see myself as a two-way centerman, who chips in offensively, but can also play lots of different roles up and down the lineup."

