Former Americans Rookie of the Year Returns for 2020-2021 Season

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life are proud to announce that the team has signed forward Alex Lavoie for the 2020-2021 season.

Alex Lavoie returns to Texas after playing the last four seasons in Europe. Last year with Frisk Asker in Norway, Lavoie was a point-a-game guy with 43 points in 43 games. His best season in Europe came in 2016-2017 with 52 points in 51 games, while playing in Sweden.

"I'm excited to return to Allen," said Lavoie. "Beginning my professional career with the Americans and winning my first professional title, two in all with Allen, brings back great memories. This is a different season because of Coronavirus. It hasn't been easy, but I'm looking forward to seeing our fans and the group of talented guys in the room."

Alex won the Central Hockey League Rookie of the Year in 2013-2014, edging out teammate and the current longest tenured player in Allen, Spencer Asuchak. He put up 76 points in his rookie campaign with 25 goals and 51 assists.

"Alex (Lavoie) is not only a very skilled puck carrier, but also a guy that loves to play the game," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He always comes to the rink with a smile on his face."

Lavoie had strong numbers during his time in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, with the majority of that time coming with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens. He put up 115 points in 184 games.

The Americans open the 2020-2021 regular season on December 11th with the home opener slated for December 18th.

