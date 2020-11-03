Mavericks Ink Defenseman Willie Corrin

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the signing of defenseman Willie Corrin Tuesday morning.

Corrin, a six-foot-one, 205-pound, 29-year-old forward from International Falls, Minnesota returns to North America after two seasons in Europe. Last season with HKM Zvolen, he totaled 47 points on nine goals and 38 assists and 136 penalty minutes. During the 2018-19 season, Corrin lead the DEL-2 in assists for all defenseman.

"Willie is exactly what you want from a defenseman," Mavericks Head Coach Tad O'Had said. "He competes hard, bomb of a shot, rock steady in all zones, a great teammate and great hockey IQ. Willie is a major signing for us on the blueline. He has experience at every level and has always shined from NCAA, AHL, ECHL, DEL-2 and Slovakia."

Corrin played collegiately at the University of Minnesota-Duluth with teammates Austin Farley and Rob Bordson.

"His last time in the ECHL he was called up by three separate AHL clubs. He most recently led the DEL-2 in assists for all d-men and was a force to be reckoned with in Slovakia. Kohl and I have thoroughly enjoyed our conversations with Willie, he is a hockey player through-and-through and is dying to get back on the ice. He makes us a better club immediately and will help lead our already talented d-core."

During his two seasons in the ECHL, Corrin totaled 54 points on 14 goals and 40 assists in 80 games.

