Nailers Sign Brandon Saigeon

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 13th player signing of the 2021 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Brandon Saigeon to an ECHL contract.

Saigeon, 23, is set to begin his second professional season, after spending the 2019-20 campaign with the Utah Grizzlies. Brandon finished fifth among Utah rookies that season with eight goals, ten assists, and 18 points in 51 games. The forward found his stride early on with the Grizzlies, as he dished out four assists in his first five games. In late November and early December, the puck started to find the back of the net, as Saigeon lit the lamp three times in a two-game set against the Florida Everblades, then scored another goal the following weekend against the Rapid City Rush. Brandon also enjoyed success against the Allen Americans, as he collected a pair of multi-point games in January, including a two-goal effort in a shootout win.

"Brandon Saigeon had an excellent junior career, where he put up huge numbers, and played a big role in winning a championship," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He is an elite scorer with lots of potential, and we are excited to help him continue to develop at the pro level."

Prior to turning pro, the Grimsby, Ontario played five seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with the Belleville Bulls, Hamilton Bulldogs, and Oshawa Generals. Saigeon's junior career really took off in 2017-18, as he led the Bulldogs in scoring with 35 goals, 35 assists, and 70 points in 65 games. He then added a team-leading 18 goals in the playoffs, as Hamilton captured the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL Champions. That performance led to Brandon being selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He followed that up by amassing 92 points in 68 regular season games, then adding 16 postseason points to help Oshawa reach the conference final.

"From the coaches to the players, the Wheeling organization is on the upswing, and I am excited to be part of that," Saigeon said. "I'm looking forward to a fresh start and building a relationship with my new teammates. I want to do whatever it takes to help the team win, whether that's scoring goals, blocking shots, or anything in between."

Brandon Saigeon and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the team's 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10.

