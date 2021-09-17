Keoni Texeira Re-Signs for a Third Season in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have re-signed defenseman Keoni Texeira to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Texeira, 24, re-signs for a third season with the Fuel after playing 51 games in 2020-21 and earning six goals and 14 assists. The 6-foot, 209-pound defenseman enters his fourth pro season having skated in 180 ECHL games and tallying 17 goals, 80 assists and 149 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Texeira spent five years with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League. The native of Rancho Cucamonga, California appeared in 344 WHL contests from 2013-14 to 2017-18, putting him in second place on the Winterhawks all-time games played list. In five seasons with Portland, Texeira tallied 39 goals, 104 assists and 215 penalty minutes as well as serving as captain during the 2017-18 season.

With the signing of Texeira, the Fuel have eight forwards and three defensemen signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

