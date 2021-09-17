Americans Return Talented Blueliner Phil Beaulieu

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Philip Beaulieu for the 2021-2022 season.

Philip Beaulieu contributed 23 points in 41 games last season (5 goals and 18 assists). The Duluth, Minnesota native signed with the Americans last season after four years at Northern Michigan.

"Beau (Philip Beaulieu) is one of the top offensive defensive players in the league," said Allen Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson. "He has a great shot. My expectation is that he will lead all defensemen in points this year."

Beaulieu was a big part of the Americans' run to the Western Conference Finals last year. He is one of five returning defensemen from last season, joining; Ben Carroll, Darian Skeoch, Nolan Kneen, and Kris Myllari.

"I'm so excited to be back in Allen," noted Philip Beaulieu. "I love the atmosphere and our fans. Coach Martinson was a major factor in my return to the Americans. The team has a great staff who make it a fun place to play. It was a tough ending for us last season, so we are eager to get back to work and start our quest for another Kelly Cup Championship."

The Allen Americans open training camp in Allen for season 13 on October 9th. The home opener against heated rival Wichita is on Saturday, October 23rd. Buy your seats NOW!

