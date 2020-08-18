Nabill Crismatt Marks Fifth 2020 Fireflies MLB Debut

Columbia, S.C. - Former Fireflies right-handed pitcher Nabil Crismatt made his Major League debut for the Cardinals in the seventh inning of game two of a doubleheader against the Cubs Monday night. He worked around a lead-off double to get out of the frame without allowing a run. Crismatt is the 11th former Fireflies player to get called up to the show.

The Colombia-native pitched in four games for the Fireflies in 2016, starting three of them. After spinning a 1.88 ERA and allowing an opposing batting average of only .192 to pair with a 0.77 WHIP, the righty received the call-up to AA Binghamton after just one month in the South Atlantic League. He won the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week award August 14, 2016. His first of four MiLB Pitcher of the Week awards.

The Mets signed Crismatt in 2012 as an international free agent out of Colombia. After six seasons in the Mets system, he elected free agency in 2018 to sign with the Seattle Mariners and again with the Cardinals in 2019. The 25-year-old earned two Mid-Season All-Star Awards in his eight minor league seasons. He was voted a 2018 Eastern League All-Star and a 2019 Southern League All-Star

Crismatt is the fifth former-Firefly to debut in the majors this season, joining Andres Gimenez, Blake Taylor, David Peterson and Ali Sanchez.

