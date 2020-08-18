A Night of Comedy Coming to the Frans

The Crawdads are teaming up with The Comedy Zone to bring you a night of comedy at the Frans on Thursday, September 3rd! Comedians Michelle Miller and Shaun Jones will each be doing a set.

Gates will open at 7pm and the show will begin at 7:30pm. We will make sure you are safely distanced and you can laugh away the pandemic blues with some clean comedy! Because we are making sure we are safely distancing there will only be a limited number of seats available. Tickets are $20 and are on sale now.

MICHELLE MILLER

Michelle was born is a small town in North Carolina where she made others laugh as soon as she could talk. She found any way she could to entertain people, from teaching large dog training classes at a local pet store to being a literal clown. After seeing her first live comedy show Michelle was in love and devoted to making her stand up dream happen. Michelle quickly enrolled in a stand up comedy class and embraced everything stand up. Since then, her talent has taken her around the world. She is sponsored by Torrid clothing and is a featured entertainer, but her trailer park roots are still strong. She has worked for Comedy Clubs across the country, and her motivating show is a crowd favorite in churches. She can be heard on radio ads and has been featured on radio stations for her comedy. Michelle's act can be seen anywhere. Her quick wit and southern charm is loved by many. It has been reported that she can keep folks in stitches at church events and have them rolling in the aisles at fundraisers and comedy clubs. Her sweet southern charm and quick wit are quickly becoming a favorite across the country.

SHAUN JONES

Shaun Jones is a true comedian! One of the hottest comics on the comedy scene right now. Traveling worldwide making people laugh, he shows that funny is funny. Whether you are a Company CEO or the guy on fries at your local fast food restaurant, you will see that everyone will be well entertained. Shaun has been seen on B.E.T'S Comic View, Starz "1st Amendment Standup" and Robert Townsend's "Partners In Crime-The Next Generation". He also was in the 2003 motion picture called "Shade" as the crooked poker player, Mr. Ose, Starring Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone.

