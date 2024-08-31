Mystics vs. Sun Postgame Notes
August 31, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics News Release
Mystics Game Notes:
Ariel Atkins recorded her 300th career steal
Atkins is the second player in Mystics history with 300+ steals, trailing Alana Beard's franchise record of 364
Ariel Atkins also contributed a team leading 15 points. This was Atkin's 14th game leading the team in scoring
Emily Engstler led the Mystics bench in scoring for the third straight game, posting 12 points
This was Englster's fourth double-digital scoring effort off the bench this season
Stefanie Dolson connected on four three pointers, marking her seventh game with 4+ threes on the season
Dolson led the team in rebounding for the third consecutive game, grabbing seven boards
Washington totaled 14 three-pointers on 46.7% shooting from behind the arc, the 14th time this season they have recorded 10+ threes in a game. Washington's 14 games mark the third most games by a team this season
The Mystics are second in the WNBA in three-point percentage on the season, shooting 35.8%
This was the team's third game of the season with 14+ made threes (last 6/23/24 vs Dallas)
Washington has shot 45.0% or better from three-point range on six occasions, the second most games in the WNBA this season
Karlie Samuelson's three steals matched her career high (5x; last: 8/31/2023)
Samuelson also tied her season-high in assists with five (last: 6/19/2024 @ Indiana)
Washington totaled 23 assists, marking the 25th game this season the team has recorded 20 or more assists in a game
The Mystics' 25 games this season of 20+ assists are tied for the most in a single season in franchise history (2019; 25)
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 31, 2024
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever - September 1 - Dallas Wings
- Mystics vs. Sun Postgame Notes - Washington Mystics
- Dallas Wings Celebración Latina Presented by Hairitage on Sunday Is Sold Out - Dallas Wings
- Storm Falters in Fourth in 98-85 Loss to New York - Seattle Storm
- Liberty Wins Over Storm - New York Liberty
- Double-Doubles from Wilson, Hayes Lead Aces Past Dream 83-72 - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.