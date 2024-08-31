Mystics vs. Sun Postgame Notes

August 31, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







Mystics Game Notes:

Ariel Atkins recorded her 300th career steal

Atkins is the second player in Mystics history with 300+ steals, trailing Alana Beard's franchise record of 364

Ariel Atkins also contributed a team leading 15 points. This was Atkin's 14th game leading the team in scoring

Emily Engstler led the Mystics bench in scoring for the third straight game, posting 12 points

This was Englster's fourth double-digital scoring effort off the bench this season

Stefanie Dolson connected on four three pointers, marking her seventh game with 4+ threes on the season

Dolson led the team in rebounding for the third consecutive game, grabbing seven boards

Washington totaled 14 three-pointers on 46.7% shooting from behind the arc, the 14th time this season they have recorded 10+ threes in a game. Washington's 14 games mark the third most games by a team this season

The Mystics are second in the WNBA in three-point percentage on the season, shooting 35.8%

This was the team's third game of the season with 14+ made threes (last 6/23/24 vs Dallas)

Washington has shot 45.0% or better from three-point range on six occasions, the second most games in the WNBA this season

Karlie Samuelson's three steals matched her career high (5x; last: 8/31/2023)

Samuelson also tied her season-high in assists with five (last: 6/19/2024 @ Indiana)

Washington totaled 23 assists, marking the 25th game this season the team has recorded 20 or more assists in a game

The Mystics' 25 games this season of 20+ assists are tied for the most in a single season in franchise history (2019; 25)

