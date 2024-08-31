Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever - September 1

August 31, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, Texas - The WNBA's hottest two teams right now collide on Sunday at a sold-out College Park Center when the Dallas Wings (9-22) host the Indiana Fever (16-16). Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m. CT, with the game airing on NBA TV and Bally Sports Southwest Extra, and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Ron Thulin and Naismith Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman will be on the call, with ShaVonne Herndon on sideline.

The Wings won their third straight on Friday night with a 94-76 victory over the visiting Minnesota Lynx. Dallas' longest win streak of the season was capped by its largest margin of victory on the year, coming against the first-place team in the Western Conference standings. Six Wings finished in double figures, with a game-high 25 points from Arike Ogunbowale. Indiana has also won three straight, most recently scoring a 100-81 victory at Chicago on Friday night, wit Caitlin Clark scoring 31 points.

This marks the second of three meetings between Dallas and Indiana this season. The Wings won Game 1 of the series on July 17 - the final game before the Olympic Break - by a score of 101-93. Ogunbowale and Clark each scored 24 in that meeting before teaming up three days later in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, in which Ogunbowale was named MVP.

2024 Wings-Fever Schedule & Results 7/17 at DAL W, 101-93 9/1 at DAL 3 p.m. CT 9/15 at IND 2 p.m. CT IND leads the all-time series 35-36

Game Status Report Stephanie Soares - Probable (left knee)

Notable Storylines Playoff Push The top eight teams qualify for the WNBA Playoffs and the Wings are currently in 10th place, but are making up ground on the eighth-place team. Dallas has won three straight to stand at 9-22, with eighth-place Chicago at 11-20 and having lost five straight. Atlanta is in ninth at 10-21, but has lost four straight. Washington fell half a game behind Dallas for 11th with its 96-85 setback to the Connecticut Sun this afternoon. The Wings still have games remaining against the Mystics, Sky and Dream, giving Dallas plenty of head-to-head opportunities to leapfrog into the top eight. Indiana is currently tied for sixth with Phoenix at 16-16.

Last Three Games At A Glance The Wings have their longest winning streak of the season and the stats say it all. Over the last three games, Dallas has averaged 100.0 points, 49.5-percent shooting from the field, has out-rebounded all three opponents, while committing just 9.7 turnovers per game. Individually, Natasha Howard has put up 23.7 points and 6.0 rebounds, Teaira McCowan has averaged a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double, Arike Ogunbowale has averaged 26.0 points and 7.0 assists, and Satou Sabally has filled the stat sheet with 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 50-percent shooting from three. Additionally, the Wings have gotten a boost from their bench, particularly in Sevgi Uzun (8.7 points, 2.3 steals).

Hottest Ticket In Town The Dallas Wings announced their eighth sellout of the season on Saturday, as a capacity crowd is expected for Sunday's annual Celebración Latina game against the Indiana Fever. The day will feature a variety of activations and opportunities for fans as they gear up to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Wings-Fever is the eighth sellout of the regular season and ninth of 2024, including the preseason game against Indiana. It also marks the second sellout in the last three home games for the Wings, who also had a full house for Tuesday's win over the Las Vegas Aces.

