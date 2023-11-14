MVS Charity Softball Game Returns June 6, 2024

The must-see summer event for Kansas City football fans is back!

The 2nd Annual Marquez Valdes-Scantling Charity Softball Game benefiting his Humble Beginnings Foundation will be held at Legends Field, home of the Kansas City Monarchs, on Thursday, June 6th at 6:30pm. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10am CST at MonarchsBaseball.com or MVSCharitySoftball.com. BUY TICKETS HERE.

Super Bowl LVII Champion, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (MVS) kicked off his Humble Beginnings Foundation with the 2023 charity softball game where he and over 50 of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates battled it out on the diamond for a good cause. The game featured a Homerun Derby won by Patrick Mahomes and a seven inning Chiefs offense vs. defense softball game with offense pulling out a win. MVS's Humble Beginnings Foundation raised over $200,000 in year one donating a portion of the proceeds back to four Kansas City organizations he feels strongly about: KC Common Good, KC Mother's in Charge, Cornerstones of Care and Community Linc. This year the event will be amplified with a pre-game tailgate in the parking lot. We are hopeful for a sellout crowd and even more impactful funds raised for the Greater Kansas City area.

MVS stated: "Growing up on the south side of St. Petersburg, FL, I saw children in economically disadvantaged areas and a large population of homeless individuals. Personally, I was fortunate enough to have a tremendous family who sacrificed everything to provide for me. My family instilled in me the importance of volunteering and giving back to my community. Kansas City has welcomed me with open arms and I am excited to continue making an impact here on and off the field and showing the fans who I really am."

Ticket Information - On Sale Wednesday, November 15th at 10am CST

Tickets for the softball game will start at $25 for bleacher seats and general admission, reserved seating at $50 and a limited number of VIP tickets are available for $150 for the best seats in the house that include a MVS autographed Kansas City Chiefs mini-helmet. There will be 50 available on-field meet & greets available for an additional $1,000 to your ticket where fans get to watch the homerun derby on-field and meet & greet with MVS and a select number of players. All tickets and parking passes can be purchased at MonarchsBaseball.com or in person at Legends Field Box Office, the add-on meet & greet can be purchased at MVSCharitySoftball.com.

If you are interested in suites, party deck or sponsorship donation opportunities, please contact Carley Sanfilippo at Team Lammi Sports Management at csanfilippo@team-lammi.com.

For more information on the 2nd Annual Marquez Valdes-Scantling Charity Softball Game please visit www.mvscharitysoftball.com or follow us at @mvscharitysoftball on Instagram

The Humble Beginnings Foundation:

The Humble Beginnings Foundation was started in 2023 to help individuals in economically disadvantaged areas receive aid and resources to better themselves physically, mentally and emotionally. Our mission is to help children and adults achieve a sustainable and functional lifestyle.

Team Lammi:

TEAM LAMMI is... Talent, Events, Advertising, and Media. Founded in 2001 with the intent of providing all of their clients with uniquely tailored sports marketing programs, unparalleled events, and award-winning sports media programs with idea generation and event activation from Senior Management and leading teammates. More information can be found at: www.team-lammi.com

About MaxFun Live

MaxFun Live is a fan-focused Kansas City based producer of live sports and entertainment events. We are passionate about creating experiences that are entertaining, engaging and memorable. We are also the proud owners of the 2021 American Association Kansas City Monarchs Baseball Team. We manage Legend's Field - a 5,600+ seat stadium (capacity up to 20,000 with the field) located in Kansas City, Kansas adjacent to Kansas Speedway and Children's Mercy Park (home to Sporting Kansas City).

