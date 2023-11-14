Cougars Release 2023 by the Numbers Report

November 14, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars released their third annual report "By The Numbers" on Tuesday to showcase a special recap on the highlights and milestones for 2023.

The Cougars 2023 report focuses on highlights such as attendance, food, social media, alumni, team accomplishments and more.





