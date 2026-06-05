MVP SEASON Jack Plummer Put the League on Notice!

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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MVP SEASON

Jack Plummer put the league on notice and is now an MVP Finalist!







United Football League Stories from June 5, 2026

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