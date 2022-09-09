Mustangs Win 14-6 to Stretch Streak to Seven

September 9, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







BILLINGS - The Billings Mustangs stretched their winning streak to seven games as Jordan Hovey homered and drove in four runs to lead a 19-hit attack as the Mustangs pulled away from the Idaho Falls Chukars 14-6 in the penultimate game of the regular season on Friday night at Dehler Park.

Billings (28-19, 53-40) tied their season-long winning streak by scoring in double digits for the second straight night as they have now taken the first five games from Idaho Falls (20-27, 47-48), who fell below .500 for the first time all season.

In the top of the first, Idaho Falls got off to a quick start against Billings starter Ethan McRae. After a leadoff infield single and walk, Dusty Stroup lined a single into left field to score the first run of the game. An inning later, the Chukars added two more as two hits, sandwiched around a pair of Mustang errors, put Idaho Falls ahead 3-0.

Billings, though, found their stoke offensively against Idaho Falls starter Tom Walker. In the second, two singles lead to an RBI single from Hovey to bring in the first Mustang run. One batter later, Burle Dixon was robbed of a hit on a diving catch in shallow center, but Jordan Barth tagged and scored to make it 3-2.

In the third, Billings poured it on against Walker. The Mustangs strung together seven hits in the inning. Big hits in the inning included a two-run single from Burle Dixon and a double off the left field wall from Crews Taylor that brought in the sixth and final run of the inning, which also chased Walker. Billings led 8-3.

The Chukars responded with two runs in the fourth on RBI singles from Steve Barmakian and Stroup, closing the gap to 8-5. However, McRae settled down and threw a 1-2-3 fifth to end his outing, then passed the baton to Patrick Maybach, who threw 2.0 hitless innings afterwards.

Billings then extended the lead. In the sixth, two singles led to a fielder's choice off the bat of Gabe Wurtz to bring in a run. An inning later, Wurtz struck again, lacing a 3-2 pitch off the left-field wall for a two-run double that put the Mustangs in double digits, extending the lead to 11-5.

In the eighth, a walk, infield single, and an error loaded the bases with no outs for Idaho Falls against Beaux Bonvillain. A fielder's choice brought in a run, but the lefthander wiggled out of the jam with no further issues.

In the bottom of the eighth, the offense put the bow on top as a pair of singles set the stage for Hovey, who unloaded on a tape-measure three-run shot down the right-field line that put the Mustangs ahead 14-6, which proved to be the final score.

Hovey had three hits, a homer and four RBI, while Wurtz drove in three runs. Barth and Raper each had three hits while Barth scored four times.

The Mustangs will play the season finale at Dehler Park on Saturday afternoon against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Tomorrow is Fan Appreciation Day Billings will start RHP Joey Lara (0-0, 14.29) while Idaho Falls will throw LHP Victor Rodriguez (3-4, 5.03). Pregame on Saturday on the home of the Mustangs, ESPN 910/105.5 FM with Brennan Mense will begin at 3:45 ahead of a 4:05 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.