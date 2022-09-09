Late Inning Offense Leads PaddleHeads Past Hawks

Boise, ID- After seeing the Boise Hawks lead for a large bulk of the action on Wednesday, the Missoula PaddleHeads would fall into an early hole on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. Boise would grab the early advantage in the early frames putting 5 runs on the board in the first 2 innings to lead 5-2. Despite seeing the Hawks start things out with momentum early, Missoula would turn things around in the late innings thanks to clutch production from the offense.

The PaddleHeads would tally 6 runs over the final 3 innings of the ballgame to put themselves out in front down the stretch. Boise would have success themselves in the late innings scoring 3 combined in the 7th, and 8th innings to keep things close. A 9th inning really from the PaddleHeads would prove to be the knockout blow however as the PaddleHeads would hang on in the back-and forth affair by a score of 11-8.

