Mustangs Surrender Multiple Leads in 12-10 Loss

August 20, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs found themselves on the wrong side of a 12-10 final score against the Great Falls Voyagers. The game featured four lead changes and a late offensive surge that gave the Voyagers the edge.

The Mustangs took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning when Emmanuel Sanchez doubled to drive in Brendan Ryan. However, the Voyagers quickly responded in the third inning with Gregory Ryan Jr. launching a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1.

The third inning continued to be eventful as the Voyagers plated two more runs, taking advantage of an error to pull ahead 3-1. But the Mustangs answered back in the bottom of the inning with a three-run blast from John Michael Faile, making it 4-3 in favor of Billings.

The game saw even more twists and turns as Great Falls tied it up at 4-4 in the fifth inning, only to see the Mustangs regain the lead with Taylor Lomack's sacrifice fly and Connor Denning's home run, making it 6-5.

Mikey Edie added to the Mustangs' lead in the sixth inning with an RBI groundout, extending their lead to 7-5. However, the Voyagers clawed back with a run in the seventh to make it 7-6 and then rallied for five more runs in the eighth inning to seize control at 12-8.

The Mustangs made a valiant effort in the bottom of the eighth, with Mitch Moralez's solo homer and Connor Denning's sacrifice fly closing the gap to 12-10, but it was not enough as the Voyagers' bullpen held on for the win.

Despite the loss, the Mustangs showed resilience and fight throughout the game, but the Voyagers' late offensive surge ultimately proved to be the difference.

The Mustangs try for the home-series win against the Voyagers at 12:45 p.m. with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 KBLG or ESPN910.com. You can also watch on FloSports.

