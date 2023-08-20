Elvir Reaches Base 4 Times In 6-3 Victory Over Hawks

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads would come out the gates quickly in the early innings grabbing the lead in game 5 of a 6 game set opposite the Boise Hawks. Missoula would lead by 3 in the first 3 innings holding Boise in check. The Hawks would fight back in the middle innings however, cutting into the deficit in the 4th, and 5th. Thanks to fabulous work from the PaddleHeads bullpen, this would be all Boise would be able to muster offensively.

The PaddleHeads pen would not allow a single run over the course of the final 4 innings in action against the Hawks. Furthermore, Boise would fail to see a single man reach base over the final 3 innings of play. The PaddleHeads offense would score in consecutive frames from the 2nd through the 5th to back up this effort from Missoula's relievers in a 6-3 win over Boise. The PaddleHeads have now won their last 8 games overall and will look to sweep the 6-game slate opposite the Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

