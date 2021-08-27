Mustangs Rally Late, Fall Short in Great Falls

Great Falls, MT - The Great Falls Voyagers used a four run second inning to capture game two against the Billings Mustangs 6-5.

After the first three men reached against Mustangs starter Alex Smith, Quintin Alexander lined a ball down the right field line to score all three and take a 3-0 lead. Two batters later, Zane Zurbrugg's sacrifice fly drove in Alexander to make it 4-0 Voyagers after two innings of play.

The Mustangs finally got on the board in the top of the fifth inning. After a Jalen Garcia two out single, Aaron Bond belted a double into the right center field gap to score Garcia.

Great Falls answered with some two out offense of their own. After Alex Smith retired the first two men, Jacob Olson doubled down the left field line and Jason Matthews chopped a single up the middle to score Olson and take a 5-1 lead.

The Mustangs best offensive inning came in the seventh inning. After they left the bases loaded in the sixth, Jalen Garcia tripled to start the inning before Aaron Bond and Christian Sepulveda collected back-to-back doubles to plate two runs. Later in the inning, Cameron Comer singled in the other run. Billings had two opportunities with the bases loaded to drive in the tying run at third base and the go-ahead run at second. Grant Larson slammed the door and collected the Voyagers fourth win in-a-row 6-5.

Voyagers starter CJ Grant-Debose turned in his best start of the season. He allowed just one run across five innings on the hill in just his fourth start of the year.

In his Mustangs debut, Aaron Bond reached base three times including two doubles and two RBI. LHP Rabon Martin threw a scoreless sixth inning as well in his debut.

The Mustangs (37-46/19-16) and Voyagers meet in game three tomorrow. First pitch at 7:00 P.M. and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 4:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

