Dallas Delivers Revenge for Boise

August 27, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Idaho Falls, ID - After two weeks of waiting, Matt Dallas got his revenge as the Boise Hawks (21-15) took down the Idaho Falls Chukars (19-17) by a final score of 6-1, thanks to the Boise native's longest outing of the season on Thursday night at Melaleuca Field.

Both offenses started slowly, with neither team able to score any runs over the first two innings.

In the third Boise finally got to Chukars starter, Joe Slocum, thanks to some help from Idaho Falls catcher Hunter Hisky.

Myles Miller reached first on a swinging strike-out because Hisky spiked a ball in front of his first baseman Andrew Don, and then it was Hisky who allowed Miller to score, as he bounced another throw to his third baseman, Steve Barmakian while Miller was trying to advance on a wild pitch.

Miller would score on the E2 to make it 1-0, but the Hawks were not done, as they started to get Slocum to unravel out on the mound.

Alejandro Rivero knocked a single the opposite way off the Chukars rattled starter, and then Wladimir Galindo followed by crushing his 18th home run of the year to dead center, giving Boise a 3-0 advantage.

Tyler Jorgensen would then lead off the fourth inning by following Galindo over the center field fence for his fourth bomb of the year, making it 4-0.

Boise would score a run and the fifth and sixth as well, which gave them a streak of four straight innings where at least one Hawk crossed the plate.

Matt Dallas would have plenty of run support, starting his night by throwing four no-hit innings before finally giving up a double to Andrew Don leading off the fifth to end his no-hit bid.

Dallas would keep his composure, even after allowing Don to score on a two out RBI single to Tyler Kelly, the only run he would allow on the night.

The Hawks starter would pitch into the eighth, finishing the night going 7.1 innings, giving up just the lone run on four hits and striking out seven to pick up his eighth win of the year, this outing coming after Idaho Falls scored six off of him, including five in the first inning, two weeks ago.

Matt Terrones would relieve Dallas with one away in the eighth and make light work of the final five outs of the evening to give Boise their 12th win of the year against the Chukars this year.

Tonight's victory guarantees the Hawks a split of the season series against Idaho Falls, and can clinch it with a victory in any of the three remaining games at Melaleuca Field this week.

Jayce Vancena is on the bump tomorrow for Boise in game number seven of this nine game series between the in-state rivals, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 on Friday night.

