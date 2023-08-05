Mustangs Quiet PaddleHeads' Attack in 6-1 Loss

August 5, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- A solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning would seemingly get Missoula off to a good start Friday night in game 1 of a 6-game set opposite the Billings Mustangs. The Mustangs would prove to have a quick answer however in the middle innings getting their offense rolling. On the flipside, the PaddleHead attack just never seemed to quite find its grove throughout.

Missoula would see activity on the bases throughout tallying 9 hits in the game. But were never able to find the scoreboard after the home run in the 3rd inning. Billings would score in consecutive frames in innings 4 through 7 to take control of the contest scoring 6 unanswered runs. Southpaw Ethan McRae would do the rest down the stretch for Billings in 3 innings out of the bullpen ensuring it would be a game 1 win for the Mustangs by a score of 6-1.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.