Clutch Swings in the 7th Leads PaddleHeads to Win Saturday

August 5, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- After 6-innings of play on Saturday, the Missoula PaddleHeads offense would still be searching for answers. Missoula had only tallied 1 run to that point in what was looking to be a slow night for the offense for the 2nd straight evening. Billings would also take the lead in the top of the 7th. This meant that Missoula's attack would have to find some semblance of success down the stretch to fight back into it. Thanks to a pair of big swings in the 7th inning, the PaddleHeads would do that, and then some.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the 7th, Trevor Candalaria would start the frame off with an infield single. 2 batters later, McClain O'Connor would stride to the plate with a man on. The 3rd year PaddleHead would strike with a huge swing in the situation hitting a line shot over the left field wall to give the PaddleHeads their first lead at 3-2. After a triple from Ryan Cash, Jake Guenther would bring him in one batter later on a 2-run bomb of his own to give Missoula a 3-run advantage. The PaddleHeads pen would hold the line the rest of the way allowing Missoula to even things up in the 6-game set in a 6-2 win.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.