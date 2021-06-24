Mustangs Offense Goes Silent, Fall to Hawks 10-4

Boise, ID -The Boise Hawks (10-18) take game one of a six game series against the Billings Mustangs (11-17) 10-4.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 lead after a Chris Salvey three run home run in the first inning off the Hawks starter Matt Dallas. It was Salvey's second long ball of the season.

Dallas would settle down after the rough first inning and fire five innings of scoreless baseball. The Mustangs wouldn't get another hit until the eighth inning. Dallas would only allow two hits and three runs while striking out nine. The only negative side to his line were the seven walks he allowed.

The Hawks chipped away at the deficit by scoring one in the second and two in the third inning to tie it at three a piece. In the second inning, Boise scored a run on a Kolton Kendrick sacrifice fly. Christian Funk doubled in the third to drive home Jason Dicochea who double to start the frame. Hidekel Gonzalez doubled in the other run on an error in the outfield to tie it after three innings of play.

Boise tacked on two more in the fourth and fifth inning that included a suicide squeeze executed to perfection by Tyler Jorgensen.

In the eighth with two outs, Dalton Cobb finally broke the silence with a double. The next batter Chris Eusay singled him home but was thrown out at second attempting to take another base.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Hawks opened up the game by scoring five runs all with two outs. It was capped off by a bases clearing double by Wladamir Galindo to score three runs.

The Mustangs offense could only muster four hits, their second lowest mark on the season.

The Mustangs and Hawks meet for game two of a six game series tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

