Three Run Bomb from Bond the Difference in PaddleHeads Win

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads came into Wednesday's game in unfamiliar territory on a season-high four game loosing skid. Despite a fast start from the Ogden Raptors, Missoula would not budge in the early innings scoring 9 runs over the first three frames on their way to a 12-10 victory.

A six run second inning would put Missoula on top for the first time in the game. Zach Almond gave the PaddleHeads the lead initially with a two-run double into right centerfield. It was just another night at the office for the North Carolina native who finished 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and 2 RBIs.

The game would remain tight at 9-8 going into the seventh inning as both bullpens would settle things down in the middle innings. Right Fielder Aaron Bond would give the PaddleHeads the insurance they needed in the inning however on a three-run home run that gave the PaddleHeads a 12-8 advantage. Bond now leads the team in home runs with 8 and is second in the Pioneer League in that category. The Indiana native would finish the game 2-for-5 with 4 RBIs.

After the Raptors cut the lead to 2 in the eighth inning, Missoula called on Mark Simon to shut the door and that is precisely what the Houston native would do in a clean ninth inning earning his second save of the season. Simon has not allowed a run over his last seven innings pitched striking out 8 over those frames while allowing only one hit in that stretch.

The win for Missoula (20-8) put them in a tie with the Raptors (20-8) in the race for the best record in the league.

Missoula's lead in the Northern Division standings would also remain at two over the Idaho Falls Chukars (18-10). Game 2 of this 6-game slate opposite the Raptors is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday evening. If you cannot make it to the ballpark, catch the action live on SWX Montana, and ESPN Missoula 102.9 FM.

