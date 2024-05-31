Mustangs Lose by a Lot

May 31, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Mustangs drop their third home game of the year 26-4 to the Boise Hawks.

It's the first time any team has scored 20 or more runs in Dehler Park since the Mustangs beat the Helena Brewers 20-7 July 4, 2016.

The Mustangs have now dropped two games by double digit runs in a home series for the first time in Dehler Park history.

The Hawks scored in every single inning except the seventh. Jonathan Haab managed to pitch that inning without giving up a run.

The Hawks scored two in the first on a two-RBI single by Patrick Merino. They scored four more in the second on a two-RBI single by DJ Poteet, with another scoring on a wild pitch, and another on an error by Mustang pitcher Luke Rettig.

Hawks picked up a half dozen runs in the third on a bases-clearing triple by Poteet, an RBI triple by Micah Yonamine, a sac Fly by Troy Viola, and a homer by Merino.

The game went well out of reach from there, as the hawks scored two more in the fourth and fifth, seven in the sixth, one in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

Mustangs picked up their first run in the fourth on a Jason Rooks fielder's choice, while Evan Blum pinch hit for Patrick Mills in the sixth and delivered an RBI single to score Brendan Ryan. Rooks picked up two more RBIs with a single to score Blum and Alejandro Figueredo.

Luke Malone tossed six and a third innings giving up four runs on 10 hits with a walk and three strikeouts and earns the win for Boise. Luke Rettig tossed two innings giving up six runs, five earned, on five hits and three walks with a punchout and receives the loss. Meanwhile, Boise's Connor Butler delivered two and a third innings scoreless with four strikeouts.

Mustangs hope to rebound against the Hawks at 6:35 p.m. Friday Night. It's Schools Out Night with the Billings Gazette. Everyone 17 and under will receive a $5 general admission ticket.

Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.

