PaddleHeads' Offense Rolls on in 17-9 Rout

May 31, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

OGDEN, UT - More success in the early innings for the Missoula PaddleHeads' offense would get things rolling in game 3 of this 6-game set opposite the Ogden Raptors. Missoula jumped ahead in the first inning for the second consecutive game behind a 6-run rally in the top of the first inning. The PaddleHeads have scored 11 runs in the 1st inning over the last 2 games. The offense would also score runs in 6 different frames holding the lead from start to finish for the 2nd night in a row. The PaddleHeads also tallied more than 10 runs for the 8th straight game Thursday at Lindquist Field.

Six hitters would tally 2 hits or more in the Missoula attack allowing the PaddleHeads to cruise to a comfortable 17-9 win. The win gives Missoula their 3rd straight in this series with the Raptors and 4th win overall. A lot of the damage done offensively throughout the game would be done by a strong contingent of rookies that have gotten out to great starts as professionals in the Pioneer League.

