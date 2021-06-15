Mustangs Hold on in Missoula 5-4

June 15, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Missoula, MT - The Billings Mustangs (9-12) relied on their bullpen heavily down the stretch to down the Missoula Paddleheads (17-4) 5-4 in game three of the three game road series.

The Paddleheads had multiple chances down the stretch to tie or take the lead. In eighth inning, the Paddleheads had the bases loaded and could only score one run. In the ninth, the Paddleheads had the tying run in scoring position and failed to score him. They were able to muster one run on the RBI single by Clay Fisher to score Jared Akins from second.

Billings tallied their second highest hit total on the road this season with 15. They were led by Jerry Chavarria who went 4-for-5 with two RBI. He drove home the opening run the first inning to give the Stangs a 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs poured on four more in the fourth off Missoula starter Andy Toelken. Dalton Cobb started the inning with a double before Jesus Azuaje, Chris Eusay, and Jalen Garcia followed suit. The Mustangs led 5-0 after four innings of play.

Garcia finished the evening 3-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and three stolen bases. This was Garcia's second three stolen bag game of the season.

The Mustangs were delivered a quality start from Alex Smith who went five innings and allowed just one earned run.

Billings also clinched their third series victory of the season and hand the Paddleheads their first series loss.

The Mustangs have an off day tomorrow before they get ready to host the Grand Junction Rockies for a six game series at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM on Wednesday and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.