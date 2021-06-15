PaddleHeads Fall Just Short in Ninth in Loss to Mustangs

June 15, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The rubber matchup of a three-game series between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Billings Mustangs on Monday evening followed a similar blueprint that numerous games did over this six-game stretch with Billings grabbing an advantage in the early innings. As the night would continue however, the PaddleHeads would once again mount a comeback trimming the deficit to one in the bottom of the ninth inning. Missoula would come up just short in the end however leaving the tying run at second base at the end of the game in a 5-4 defeat.

The Mustangs would do most of their damage in the fourth inning scoring four runs on three doubles, and a single. Jalen Garcia brought home a pair of runs with a double to highlight the inning and would finish the game 3-for-5. Despite the fourth inning being the last time Billings got on the board, they would never relinquish the lead.

Starting pitcher Andy Toelken was removed from the game after recording the first out of the fifth inning, and in the process ended his professional baseball career after announcing his retirement earlier in the day. The Florida native would see some of his first action as a professional in Missoula as a member of the Osprey in 2018. The final out Toelken recorded was a fitting sendoff as Toelken struck out Caeden Harris and would exit the ballgame to a standing ovation.

Missoula would begin to mount its comeback attempt in the fifth scoring a pair to cut into the lead. Trevin Esquerra brought in a run on an RBI single in the inning and would later score on a fielder's choice. The PaddleHeads would add on in both the seventh, and eighth innings, but it would prove to not be enough in the end. Esquerra would finish the game 1-for-3.

Missoula (17-4) will now turn their attention to a six-game road trip that begins on Wednesday. To start the trip, the PaddleHeads will head to Ogden for the first time this season to square off with the Southern Division leading Raptors (18-3) in a three-game set. 9 of the next 12 games played by the PaddleHeads will be opposite the Raptors. Looking to get Missoula off to a good start in game 1 Wednesday will be Domingo Pena who will be in search of his fourth win of the season. First pitch from Lindquist Field is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Listen to the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

With the PaddleHeads season now underway, our 'Adopt A PaddleHead' host family program is still in need of families that would potentially be in interested in housing a player or coach for the 2021 season. Families are encouraged to contact the front office at (406) 543- 3300 with any questions. To apply for our host family program please email dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.