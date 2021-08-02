Mustangs Finish off Vibes 9-8 to Win Series

Colorado Springs, CO - The Mustangs are hot right now. After finishing the first half of the Pioneer League season in fourth place in the Northern Division, the Billings Mustangs are all alone atop the division in the second half of the season with an 11-4 record.

On Monday afternoon, the Mustangs continued their strong play by defeating the Rocky Mountain Vibes 9-8. Billings captured the series 4-2 and have won their first three series to start the second half campaign.

The Mustangs offense got going right off the bat, by putting up five runs in the first inning off the Vibes starter Francisco German, who was chased out of the game after a 1/3 of an inning. Anthony Amicangelo drove home two with an RBI single to open up the scoring. The Mustangs led 5-0 after an inning.

After Chris Jefferson threw two no-hit innings, the Mustangs scored two more in the third inning. Jalen Garcia collected another sacrifice fly to score Marcus Skundrich. Mustangs held their largest lead at 7-0.

The Vibes bats finally awoke with a two run third inning. Jacob Barfield doubled home Aldo Buendia to plate the first run. A Sergio Macias groundout to shortstop would score Barfield and the Vibes trailed just 7-2 now.

Rocky Mountain would continue to chip away. They would go on to score six unanswered runs in total with two in the fifth and sixth inning. Jacob Barfield blasted his 14th home run of the season. He finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs.

After six innings, the Mustangs lead was almost vanquished. The Vibes trailed just 7-6. The Mustangs offense came back to score runs in the seventh and eighth inning.

Ruben Ramirez earned his second save of the season. He struck out two Vibes hitters in a scoreless 1-2-3 ninth inning to complete the series victory 9-8. Chris Jefferson earned his second win as well, tossing five innings while striking out five.

The Mustangs (29-34/11-4) have an off day tomorrow before getting set to host the Missoula Paddleheads for a six game series. First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

