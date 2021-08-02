Play Suspended Sunday to Resume Action Monday

August 2, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT.- The Missoula PaddleHeads and Grand Junction Rockies began Game 5 of the series on Sunday evening at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park with both teams looking for an advantage in the six game slate as these two teams split the first four games of the series. Missoula was off to a good start leading 10-6 thanks in part to the UC Santa Barbara combination of McClain O'Conner, and Clay Fisher who had 5 hits combined going into the bottom of the eighth inning. That is when things came to a screeching halt.

With one out recorded in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Lights at the ballpark would go out. It would prove to be a city-wide event as reports of outages would begin to trickle in from various other parts of the city. For that reason, play was suspended for the night.

These two teams will now resume play on Monday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. The game will continue from the exact point play was suspended due to the power outage. Monday evening's season finale will also go on as scheduled with first pitch slated for 7:05 P.M. Hear all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.