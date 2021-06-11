Mustangs Fall to Paddleheads 8-3

June 11, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Billings, MT-In their past three defeats, the Billings Mustangs (7-10) were the first team to score, but have dropped all three games. Thursday night was no different against the first place Missoula Paddleheads (15-2).

In the first inning, the Mustangs scored the opening run after back-to-back doubles by Jalen Garcia and Anthony Amicangelo.

In the third, Jalen Garcia blasted his first home run of the season. After an Amicangelo single, Dalton Cobb triples to plate the second run of the inning and the Mustangs led 3-0 after three. Jalen Garcia would finish the night 2-for-4, his fourth straight multi-hit game.

That would be all of the offense the Mustangs could muster in the game off the Paddleheads pitching. Missoula's starter Domingo Pena went 6+ innings and allowed just three runs. He left with the bases loaded in the seventh when Mark Simon ended the inning with a strike out and induced a double play. That was the last big chance the Mustangs had in the game offensively.

The Paddleheads got on the board in the fourth in thanks to the irleadoff hitter Tristen Carranza who hit his first grand slam of the season to put Missoula ahead 4-3.

They tacked on three more in the sixth and one in the eighth inning. In his first start for the Mustangs, Taylor Bloye fired five innings, while striking out seven.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.