Mustangs Fall 12-2

August 22, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Mustangs fall to Great Falls 12-2.

Xane Washington hit two homers for the Voyagers, a Grand Slam in the second and a two-run home run in the fourth - one from each side of the plate - en route to a win over Billings.

Mustangs went just 1-6 with runners in scoring position tonight.

Despite the loss, Billings is still only four games back of first place in the second half standings with a loss by Boise this evening.

Ryan Major jumped on the first pitch by Grant Taylor to triple to lead off the game. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Caden Green to lead 1-0.

Washington singled, advanced to third on a double by Hylan Hall. While Freddy Rojas Jr singled to bring both runners home to lead 3-0.

Connor Denning hit a two-out home run in the bottom of the first to make it a 3-1 game.

With one out in the second, Washington took the wind out of Billings' sails with his grand slam on a line from the left-handed hitters box to make it a 7-1 game.

He would homer again in his next at bat, a two-run shot from the right-handed hitter's box to lead 9-1.

Jack Lynch doubled in the fifth and scored on a stolen base and wild pitch in the same offering from Ethan McRae to lead 10-1.

Great Falls added on with a single by Green to bring home Major to make it 11-1.

Voyagers led 12-1 in the seventh after a RBI single by Jordan Hamberg, who collected his first professional hit earlier in the game, to extend their advantage to 11 runs.

Jacob Kline knocked home a run in the bottom of the ninth with two outs to make it a 12-2 game.

Ethan Ross attempts to give the Mustangs a bounce back win in game four Friday evening. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.