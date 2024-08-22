Range Riders Scrape by PaddleHeads in Low Scoring Affair

Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads







MISSOULA, MT - The Glacier Range Riders would find the scoreboard in the first 2 innings Wednesday opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads. A pair of swings with 2-outs recorded would play a role allowing Glacier to jump to the lead. The Missoula staff would respond well from this spot however to shut down the Glacier attack. The early inning success however would prove to be enough to hold the line throughout.

The Range Riders would jump to a 5-run lead in the first 2 innings with a pair of extra base hits doing the heavy lifting. Glacier would only tally 2 hits the rest of the way however in 7 scoreless innings giving Missoula a chance to get back into the game. A solid outing from starter Kaleb Sophy and scoreless work from the bullpen down the stretch would hold things up however for the visitors as Glacier prevailed by a score of 5-3.

