High Wheelers Spank Hawks, 11-0

August 22, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Davis, Ca.---Generally, when a team scores 11 runs and has 19 hits the star of the game is on offense, however, with the Yolo High Wheelers (43-36; 20-13) 11-0 win over the Boise Hawks (46-35; 21-12) on Thursday at Dobbins Stadium it was starting pitcher Cameron Repetti (6-4) who can boast. He authored the team's first nine-inning complete game. The right-hander issued three hits, two walks and had four strikeouts. Yolo has won six straight and nine-of-its-last ten. It's back-to-back complete games for Repetti who lost 2-0 in his last "CG" which was eight innings on August 16th at Grand Junction.

"I needed to see one go through the hoop," Repetti said about his first win since July 21st. "I knew Boise is aggressive, we've seen that through the first two games. I was able to attack the strike zone and let the defense work."

Manager Billy Horton said, "you want to let players do difficult things so even though he got to 100 pitches he really wanted that complete game and he earned the right to go out there. We'd rather have a guy who wants that ninth inning than look over his shoulder after five."

A large part of the defense was Yolo catcher Angel Mendoza who talked about what he saw on the other side from Repetti, "it's a big ballpark and Cam just had a day. We stuck with our game plan and it was attack, attack, attack."

Mendoza contributed at the plate with his first three-hit game including another first--a triple, two stolen bases, and three runs scored. Repetti quipped, "Mendoza had Kirkland Banks speed."

Eight-of-the-nine High Wheelers in the starting lineup had at least a hit including four a piece for right fielder Tanner Smith, and center fielder David Glancy. It was the first four-hit games for both. Smith scored three times, and Glancy had a two-run single. It was Smith's first game as the lead off man with Yolo. Smith walked and scored three times.

"Tanner did a great job, we felt he was the best option as the leadoff spot. He's just a really good baseball player," Horton said.

Yolo made little doubt early it was going to be their day with two runs in the first, four in the second, and three in the third. They added single runs in the fourth and sixth.

Other contributors were first baseman Braedon Blackford who had four RBI's (two two-run singles, three hits, and a walk). It was his second four-RBI game.

Designated hitter Bobby Lada was 1-3 with a two-run double, two walks, and scored three times. His hitting streak is at ten (18-38, .474)--a season-high for him. Third baseman Travis Holt came through with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Shortstop Braylin Marine was 1-4 with a sacrifice fly and left fielder Jose Gonzalez was 1-4 with a single, bases loaded walk, and scored a run. Marine's average sits at .395--second highest in the Pioneer League.

The shutout was Yolo's third pitched this year and the second time Boise has been blanked (each time for the Hawks on this road trip as they lost 3-0 Oakland last series).

The High Wheelers stay in a three-way fight for a playoff spot with Boise and Oakland (all are within two games of one another).

These teams get together on Friday at 4:00 p.m. PST at Dobbins Stadium for the fourth game of this set. Right-hander Mike Peterson (9-6) who leads the league in wins will start for Boise against Yolo righty Brandon McPherson (4-1).

HIGH TALES

Ethan Bates who is a pitcher was sent to pinch hit in the eighth inning and lined out to right. He was a two-way player (second baseman) with Louisiana Tech the last couple of seasons. This past year for the Bulldogs he hit .337 with 15 homers. It was his first pro at-bat

In his last two starts, Repetti has allowed one earned run in 17 innings (0.53) and has 14 strikeouts

High Wheelers lead off man and center fielder Brayland Skinner had his first game off since the nightcap of a doubleheader on July 10th vs. Rocky Mountain. Thursday was his first day off since June 15th at Northern Colorado

In addition to Repetti, the other High Wheeler "complete game" was Brandon Mitchell on July 12 who worked five innings at home against Rocky Mountain. The Vibes due to the heat walked off the field conceding the 9-4 win to Yolo.

