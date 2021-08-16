Mustangs Drop Fourth Straight in Ogden
August 16, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release
Ogden, UT - The Billings Mustangs dropped their fourth straight game on Sunday against the Ogden Raptors. After a back and forth affair in the early innings, Ogden used two big innings to down Billings 14-8.
For the fifth straight game, Billings got on the board first with an RBI groundout in the top of the first inning. Nick Michaels would give Ogden a 2-1 lead after an RBI triple in the bottom of the first.
Both teams would trade leads four more times before Ogden finally took over. Ogden used a four run fourth and fifth inning to take control. In the fourth, a Jokob Goldfarb double and David Mayberry home run pushed the Raptors ahead 8-5.
Brandt Broussard blasted his second home run of the season in the top of the fifth before another four run inning by Ogden handed them a 12-6 lead.
Jackson Cunningham threw three scoreless innings in relief for Ogden en route to their 14-8 win. Mustangs pitching walked 8 batters in the first 4 1/3 innings which aided in the Ogden offensive barrage.
Today, the Mustangs allowed 10 runs when they had two outs in an inning.
The Mustangs (34-40/16-10) and Raptors meet in the final game of the series tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:40 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.
