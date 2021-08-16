Early Runs Let Boise Hold off Idaho Falls

August 16, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID - Fourteen runs in the first three innings powered the Boise Hawks (15-11) past the Idaho Falls Chukars (15-11) by a final score of 14-10 at Memorial Stadium on Sunday night.

It was the Chukars who struck first, taking a 1-0 lead two batters into the ballgame thanks to a Webb Little RBI double that scored Steve Barmakian.

Boise would tie the game three batters into the bottom of the first, bringing Myles Miller around from first base on an Alejandro Rivero double to left-center.

They would then take the lead on Nate Fisbecks sixth home run of the year, following Rivero's double with an opposite field, full count blast to make it 3-1 Hawks.

A Byron Smith RBI single and a Miller bases loaded walk gave Boise a 5-1 lead after one, and after giving up two in the top of the second, came back with six runs to jump out 11-3.

Two sacrifice flies, a Roby Enriquez two RBI single, Tyler Jorgensen's RBI single and another knock from Smith plated all the runs in the inning for the Hawks.

After the Chukars made it 11-6 with three top of the third runs, Boise got three of their own, all with two outs in the bottom half, with another Jorgensen RBI knock and a two RBI liner from Myles Harris.

The Hawks would not score again for the rest of the contest, and the Chukars kept chipping away, with three more in the fourth, and another in the fifth.

Needing to stop the bleeding, Boise closed out the game with John Ellison, AJ Snow and Conner Dand combining to throw four straight scoreless innings from the sixth through the ninth to secure the win.

Another Highway Series victory sees the Hawks move ahead 8-6 in the season long series, and can secure another six game series victory over Idaho Falls if they take care of business on Monday night.

Mitch Lines will start for the Hawks, with Damon Ellis on the bump for the Chukars for the series finale, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.