Mustangs Down Chukars 5-4 in a Thrilling Finish

July 5, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Idaho Falls, ID - The Billings Mustangs (13-25) squeezed past the Idaho Fall Chukars (25-13) 5-4 at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls on Sunday evening. The Mustangs scored three runs in the eighth inning to cement the fourth lead change of the game and their first win in the series.

In the eighth inning, Jesus Azuaje bashed a double into the left center field gap that rolled to the wall to score two to take a 4-3 lead. Brandon Pugh, the next batter, singled home Azuaje to make it 5-3.

Dallas Bryan threw a scoreless eighth inning and was tasked with getting the final three outs as well. After getting the first two outs easily, Matt Feinstein walked. The Chukars were down to their final strike when Andrew Don doubled off the wall in centerfield to make it a 5-4 game. Don, the tying run, was at second base with two outs. Dallas Bryan fanned Hunter Hisky to end the game and secure the Mustangs 5-4 victory on Independence Day.

In his debut, Mustangs starter Kelvan Pilot tallied five innings and seven strikeouts while allowing just one run on two hits. The lone run came in the second inning after a Thomas Debonville double to start the inning. He would score on a wild pitch later in the inning to hand Idaho Falls an early 1-0 lead.

Both teams were scoreless after that until the top of the sixth. Chris Salvey and Marcus Scundrich started the frame with back-to-back solo-home runs to take their first lead of the game. With the Mustangs leading 2-1, Andrew Don belted a two-run home run off Neil Lang to hand back the lead to the Chukars before the Mustangs stuck in the eighth inning.

The Mustangs and Chukars meet tomorrow to decide the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.