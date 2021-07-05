Funk Brings Fireworks in Hawks Victory on the Fourth

Boise, ID - Fireworks exploded off the bat of Christian Funk, and out of the right arm of Jayce Vancena, to lead the Boise Hawks to victory, defeating the Ogden Raptors by a final score of 8-2 on Independence Day at Memorial Stadium.

Ogden pounced on Vancena in the very first inning, scoring two on four straight hits, but Vancena managed to strand the bases loaded, eliminating the Raptors best chance to score that they would have for the rest of the night.

The Boise Hawk starter would lock-in going six innings, giving up just those two first inning runs, and scattering eight hits on the night.

Boise's offense would be carried by the bat of Christian Funk, who hit a three run homer as part of the Hawk's four run fourth, and then added a solo blast over the left-center fence to lead off the seventh, and make the score 8-2, where it would remain for the ballgame.

The Hawks would end the night scoring eight unanswered, with Funk ending the night 2-3 with the two bombs, four runs batted in and a base on balls.

With the victory the Hawks snapped their five game slide, and have an opportunity to win the series tomorrow as they hand the ball to their right handed starter out of Maud, Texas, Jake McDonald.

First pitch of the rubber match is scheduled for 7:15 at Memorial Stadium, it will be the last game the Raptors play in Boise during the regular season.

