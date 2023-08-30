Mustangs Destroy Dinos 23-4

The Mustangs clobber the dinos of Ogden 23-4 to open up a six-game Jefferson Lines Road Trip.

The win gives the Mustangs an eight-game winning streak for the first time since a 10-game winning streak from August 12-22, 2006.

The Mustangs are also only a game under .500 in their overall record for the first time since May 30 when they lost to Glacier in walkoff fashion 13-12.

The Raptors jumped ahead in the first with a RBI double by Juan Texiara. Logan Williams grounded a ball to the shortstop to score Johnathan Soto to make it 2-0.

In the top of the second, the Mustangs took the lead with six runs scored. After a one-out single by Alejandro Figueredo, and a subsequent walk by Brendan Ryan, Luke Fennelly got the scoring started on a RBI double scoring Figueredo. Ryan would then score on a wild pitch, and Blake Evans brought Fennelly home on a 400-foot homer to make it 4-0.

Mikey Edie followed the act with a single, and Taylor Lomack cranked a ball off the left-field scoreboard to make it 6-2. For Lomack, his first of two homers in the game, and his seventh of the year.

Karan Patel settled in during the second, retiring three batters in a row with a strikeout. He would retire five in a row from the end of the first into the third, and sent down nine of the last 10 hitters he faced.

The Mustangs added another pair in the third asJohn Michael Faile scored on a wild pitch after doubling, and Figueredo scored on an Evans sac fly to center to give the Mustangs an 8-2 lead.

After a leadoff walk by Edie in the fourth, he stole second and Lomack advanced him to third on a single. Denning grounded into a double play, but not before Edie scored to extend the lead to 9-2.

The Mustangs scored three more in the fifth on three singles in a row by Faile, Figueredo, and Ryan. Luke Fennelly brought Faile home on a fly ball, Figueredo scored on a wild pitch, and Ryan scored on a Blake Evans sac fly to give the Mustangs a 12-2 lead.

Lightning and a brief downpour delayed the ballgame one-hour and 20 minutes, and resumed play at 9:30 p.m. sharp.

Jacob Stobart relieved Patel due to weather, and he faced one more than the minimum in the fifth, sent down the Raptors in order in the sixth, with a two-out double given up in the seventh. Stobart receives the win.

The Mustangs in the sixth picked up a pair of runs on two balls that got away from the catcher Logan Williams, as Denning scored along with Gabe Wurtz and the Mustangs led 14-2 after six.

The game got away from Ogden in the seventh. Gabe Wurtz picked up a three run blast to retake the team lead with 16 homers this season. Fennelly already scored after Denning got hit by a pitch, and Mitch Moralez scored on a wild pitch to make it 16-2. The Wurtz homer made it 19-2.

Chase Wilkerson receives a hold after giving up two runs on three hits to Ogden.

The second of Lomack's homers came in the eighth - a three run blast that cleared the left-field scoreboard to make it 22-2. Brendan Ryan brought home the last run in the ninth on a sac-fly to right that scored Emmanuel Sanchez and the Mustangs led 23-4.

Moralez tossed the ninth for the second time this season and faced just one more than the minimum and the Mustangs win 23-4. The 23 runs are the most scored this year by the Mustangs.

The Mustangs look for a game two victory against Ogden starting at 6:10 p.m. with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 KBLG or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

