Come See the Owlz Take on the Vibes this Week for College Night and a Yeti Giveaway

August 30, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







The Northern Colorado Owlz are taking on the division-leading Rocky Mountain Vibes at Future Legends Field THIS WEEK as the Pioneer League season reaches its conclusion.

Thursday night is COLLEGE NIGHT, with all college students getting in FREE with a student I.D. and alumni receiving a 25% discount on all tickets. Also, the first 500 fans will receive a FREE coaster/bottle opener from the Owlz and UNC!

On Friday night, make sure to come to Future Legends Field for a YETI GIVEAWAY. One lucky fan will win a Yeti cooler filled with a hammock, Owlz swag, and more! Fans will receive entries to the giveaway with the purchase of a ticket and with purchases at concession stands and the Owlz March Perch!

Also, don't forget tonight is WIENER WEDNESDAY with $3 fan fare hot dogs and Saturday is WINDSOR NIGHT with the first 150 fans receiving FREE sunglasses from the Owlz and the Windsor Chamber of Commerce!

Parking & Gameday Info

ROAD CLOSURE INFO - https://windsorprojectconnect.com/257-eastman-construction

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.