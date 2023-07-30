Mustangs Can't Hold Early 5-0 Lead; Fall 13-10

In a high-scoring and action-packed matchup, the Great Falls Voyagers emerged victorious over the Billings Mustangs with a final score of 13-10.

The Mustangs took an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning, courtesy of a double by Connor Denning and a single by Alejandro Figueredo. They extended their lead in the second and third innings, adding three more runs, including a sacrifice fly by Gabe Wurtz.

However, the Voyagers fought back in the third inning, with Riley Jepson driving in a run and Jaylyn Williams hitting a double to cut the deficit to 5-4. The game took a dramatic turn in the sixth inning, as the Voyagers exploded for seven runs, highlighted by a triple from Charley Hesse and a double from Gregory Ryan Jr. They took the lead and never looked back.

Despite their best efforts, the Mustangs couldn't recover from the Voyagers' sixth-inning surge. They managed to add a run in the eighth inning on a groundout by John Michael Faile, but it wasn't enough to close the gap.

Both teams showcased their offensive prowess, with the Voyagers amassing an impressive 19 hits and the Mustangs collecting 15 hits. Connor Denning and Taylor Lomack led the charge for the Mustangs with four hits each, while Jaylyn Williams and Anthony Herron Jr. shone for the Voyagers with four and three hits, respectively.

On the mound, Ethan Swanson picked up the win for the Voyagers, while Keagan McGinnis was credited with the loss for the Mustangs.

In the end, the Great Falls Voyagers celebrated their 13-10 victory in a thrilling and high-scoring contest against the Billings Mustangs.

