Middle Inning Offense Leads Missoula Past Glacier

July 30, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads, and Glacier Range Riders would both get off to a slow start offensively for the second consecutive day on Sunday afternoon. The PaddleHeads would fail to get a single batter on the bases over the course of the first 3 innings.

This allowed Glacier to hold the advantage in the early going. However, the PaddleHeads fortunes would begin to shift in the 4th. One costly mistake defensively from the Range Riders would play a huge role.

With two runners aboard, Cameron Thompson would hit a fly ball down the left field line with 2-outs recorded in the 4th inning. Range Riders left fielder Ben McConnell would make a huge mistake on the play as the ball would glance off the heel of his glove. This costly error would allow Missoula to take their first lead of the afternoon at 2-1. The PaddleHeads would use this as momentum in the innings that followed, scoring 5 unanswered runs in the next 2 innings to extend its lead to 6. Glacier would tally runs in the late innings but would never be able climb out of this hole in an 11-5 victory in the series finale.

Glacier would hold an early advantage in the first 3 innings thanks to one swing from leadoff man Gabe Howell. The Range Riders shortstop would launch a home run to left field to lead off the bottom of the 1st making the score 1-0. Glacier would fail to score again however until the 7th allowing the PaddleHeads to score 7 unanswered runs in the middle innings. Howell finished the contest 2-for-4.

After taking the lead in the 4th, Missoula would begin to pull away thanks to a rally in the 5th.

Jake Guenther would jumpstart the inning hitting a 2-run double off the top of the right field wall to give Missoula a 4-run lead. Keaton Greenwalt would drive him in one batter later on a single of his own to make the score 5-1. Guenther finished the ballgame 3-for-5 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBIs. Greenwalt would knock in 3 runs as part of a 2-for-5 effort.

McClain O'Connor would tally his 3rd home run in a 2 game stretch in the 6th inning, launching a 2-run bomb to give Missoula a 6-run lead. O'Connor would finish the ballgame 1-for-4. On the flipside, Glacier would try to fight back into the contest in action in the 7th inning.

Center Fielder Kingston Liniak would spark the Range Rider offense in the 7th with a solo home run to make the score 7-2. 2nd baseman Colin Gordon would later triple home another run in the inning before scoring on a wild pitch making the score 7-4. Missoula would hold the line from this point however, stranding 3 runners on the bases. The PaddleHeads attack would also get runs of insurance down the stretch. Liniak and Gordon would both finish the afternoon 1-for-4.

Missoula would tally runs in both the 8th, and 9th innings ensuring Glacier would not have any ideas about a late comeback. Luis Navarro would drive home a run in the 8th hitting a sacrifice fly to give Missoula a 4-run lead. In the 9th, Greenwalt would knock in a run with a single.

Guenther would later bring Missoula's lead back to 6, scoring on a wild pitch to make the score 11-6 to wind out the scoring. Navarro knocked in a pair of runs on the afternoon, finishing 2-for-4.

Cody Thompson earned the save for his efforts over 1 '..." innings. The 2nd year PaddleHead would strand 3 runners aboard in the bottom of the 8th and would pitch a scoreless 9th to help Missoula into the win column. This allowed the PaddleHeads to earn their 5th win in the 6 game slate opposite the Range Riders.

Missoula (44-16) will enjoy an off day on Monday before returning home for a lengthy stretch.

The PaddleHeads will open a season long 9 game homestand on Tuesday July 1. The first test for Missoula will be a 3-game set opposite the Great Falls Voyagers (24-34). Great Falls has looked like a different team so far in the 2nd half having won 9 of their first 12 games during the half. Action from Allegiance Field is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. Hear all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

