Musketeers Team Captains Announced

The Sioux City Musketeers have announced their team captains for the 2024-25 season. Liam Hupka has been named the outright team captain. The alternates will be Gavin Garry, Tate Pritchard, Owen Keefe during home games and Justin Stupka for road games.

C: LIAM HUPKA

Hupka is currently in his third season with the Sioux City Musketeers. An intimidating defenseman who stands at 6'3, 190 pounds he has 19 points, all off of assists through 90 career games as a Musketeer. This season the Minnetonka, MN native has three points and is committed to play collegiately at Minnesota State for former Musketeers head coach, Luke Strand.

A: GAVIN GARRY

Another former Minnetonka Skipper, Garry is one of the four alternate captains for the Musketeers. He has ten points this season in 16 games after scoring nine last year in 26 games as he split time between the Musketeers and the Minnetonka Skippers where he served as captain last season. Garry is committed to play collegiately at St. Thomas University.

A: TATE PRITCHARD

Pritchard is enjoying a very successful start to his second season with the Musketeers. After posting 29 points with the Muskies in 57 games last year, Pritchard has already scored 15 points through 13 games played. The high scoring forward from Savage, MN has scored 44 points in 70 career games for Sioux City after being traded to the Musketeers from the Waterloo Black Hawks at the outset of the 2023-24 season. Pritchard like Hupka is also committed to play for Luke Strand at Minnesota State.

A: OWEN KEEFE (HOME)

Keefe will serve as an one of the three alternate captains for Musketeer home games. Keefe is a USHL veteran having played in a whopping 133 total games between Sioux City and Muskegon. He has 28 career points through seven goals and 21 assists. A native of Saugus, MA, Keefe is committed to play collegiately at Northeastern University where his father, Jerry Keefe is the head coach. Keefe was acquired via a trade in November of 2023.

A: JUSTIN STUPKA (AWAY)

Stupka will serve as an one of the three alternate captains for Musketeer road games. Stupka is another long time USHL vet, in fact playing one more game than Keefe with 134 career contests under his belt. In that time between the Musketeers, Omaha Lancers and Youngstown Phantoms, Stupka has authored 43 career points on 17 goals and 26 assists across four different seasons. The Pittsburgh native is set to play collegiately at Miami (OH) University.

The Musketeers play a pair of home games before Christmas.

