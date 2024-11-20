Musketeers Make Trade for Forward Dallas Vieau

November 20, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Forward Dallas Vieau with the Tri-City Storm

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced that they have acquired forward, Dallas Vieau from the Tri-City Storm in exchange for a 2025 Phase I 4th round pick and future considerations.

Vieau (VIEW) was in his third season with the Tri-City Storm. Through 17 games this season he has two goals and two assists for four total points. In 56 total games in the USHL, the Hermantown, MN native has 15 points via nine goals and six assists.

Prior to the USHL, Vieau played for Germantown High School and during the 2021-22 season played alongside former Musketeer captain, Ty Hanson.

A Penn State commit, Vieau stands at 6'0" 182 pounds.

The Musketeers stand at 8-7-0-2 and are currently sixth in the USHL Western Conference. They make a road trip to Madison, Wisconsin this weekend to face off with the Madison Capitals (11-4-1-1) beginning on Friday night at 7:05 pm.

