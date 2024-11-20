Waterloo Makes Deal for Mason

November 20, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks have traded for 19-year-old Western Michigan recruit Ty Mason in an exchange with the Fargo Force announced on Wednesday.

In return, the Force receive forward Ryan Zaremba. The deal also involved an exchange of draft slots during the 2025 USHL Phase II Draft.

Mason has three goals and an assist in 16 United States Hockey League games. His first league goal was recorded during a two-point performance against USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under 18s on September 27th. He had been tied for eighth among Force players with 24 shots on goal.

Fargo had initially drafted Mason during Phase II of the 2023 USHL Draft. His junior level experience includes two seasons with his hometown Weyburn Red Wings in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, prior to joining the Brooks Bandits last season. With Brooks, his teammates included current Waterloo defenseman Dylan Compton.

Mason is the third current Black Hawk committed to Western Michigan, joining Sam Huck and Nicholas Kosiba. Coincidentally, Waterloo also acquired Huck via a trade with the Force in September.

Zaremba departs after playing in 18 of 19 Waterloo games. He recorded five goals and five assists in that time, including three power play goals.

