MUSC Match Preview: Tampa Bay vs. Charleston

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery have a quick turnaround to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Wed., June 10, in Week 15 of the USL Championship regular season. Kickoff at Al Lang Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game is airing exclusively on national television on CBS Sports Network.

The Battery and the Rowdies meet for the second time this season after the sides played to a 1-1 draw at Patriots Point back in April.

Charleston (5W-4L-1D, 16pts) enter Wednesday following their draw and penalty shootout win against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup last weekend. Goalkeeper John Berner notched his second consecutive shutout in the tournament. The Battery's last league contest was a 2-0 triumph over Detroit City FC, featuring goals from Colton Swan and Langston Blackstock.

Tampa Bay (8W-0L-3D, 27pts) were also active in the USL Cup on Saturday, defeating Sporting Club Jacksonville on the road, 0-2. Tampa Bay's most recent league match was also a 0-2 road win over Louisville City FC. The game against LouCity was tied at halftime, but a pair of goals by the visitors in the second half proved to be the difference.

Looking at the Eastern Conference table, Charleston are in sixth and Tampa Bay are in first.

Storylines of the Match

Heavyweight Bout - This Wednesday could arguably the most high-stakes meeting between Charleston and Tampa Bay since their 2024 playoffs meeting. The Rowdies are the last undefeated team remaining in the league and will be looking to preserve that run, while Charleston are locked into a tight points battle that sees them just two points outside of second place. While still two-thirds of the season remains to be played, the six-point swing could prove crucial come October.

No Quarter Derby, Second Leg - When Charleston and Tampa Bay met back in April, it was another hotly contested battle between the southeastern rivals. The day ended 1-1 thanks to Douglas Martínez's late equalizer that immediately nullified the Rowdies' initial go-ahead goal just minutes before it. With the first leg ending in a stalemate, the winner of the supporter-led No Quarter Derby, which the Battery have won the past four seasons (2022-25), will be determined on Wednesday.

All-Time Series - Entering Wednesday, the Battery currently hold a 15W-9L-4D record over the Rowdies in the all-time series. However, the fixture at Al Lang Stadium slightly favors the hosts with six wins for Tampa Bay, four for Charleston and three draws. Charleston's last visit to St. Petersburg was a lopsided 1-3 road win for the Black and Yellow, led by former Rowdie Cal Jennings in his return there and now-current Rowdie MD Myers when the two paired for Charleston in 2025.

Allan 100 - Going into Wednesday, Chris Allan is one match away from hitting the century mark for the Battery. The English midfielder currently has 99 Charleston appearances to his name. Allan would become the second player on the team this year to eclipse 100 matches (Emilio Ycaza) and the 27th player to achieve the feat in the club's all-time history since 1993.

Ycaza Homecoming - The Rowdies-Battery fixture always carries something extra for midfielder Emilio Ycaza, who returns to his old hometown of St. Petersburg. The Battery's captain played his collegiate career not far from Al Lang Stadium, too, at the University of South Florida.

Tough Test Awaits - Charleston's attack will have their work cut out for them as the Rowdies currently have the most shutouts in the league with seven. The Battery received a boost with the return of Alec Hughes to the striker group, but Wednesday will start with Tampa Bay having not conceded a goal in the last 274 minutes in league action.

Battling Familiar Faces - On the minds of Battery fans will be the second match competing against familiar faces who now play for Tampa Bay. Nathan Dossantos and MD Myers both started for the Rowdies back in April, while Leland Archer is yet to feature in a match this year. The trio joined the St. Petersburg club as free agents during the offseason.

Golden Playmaker Race Update - Charleston currently have two horses in the race for the USL Championship Golden Playmaker award for most assists in the season. Nathan Messer is tied for the lead with four assists, while Jeremy Kelly is right behind him with three. Messer is the team's leading chance creator in league play with 20, and his eight big chances created are the second-most in the Championship.

Swan on International Duty - Forward Colton Swan remains away from the team this week while on international duty with the United States U-19 national team in Atlanta. Swan and the USYNT will host Japan in a friendly on June 9 as part of their preparation for the Concacaf U-20 Championship this summer, which also serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Cabrera Century Mark Nearing - Wilmer Cabrera is officially on milestone watch as he enters this weekend. The attacker currently has 98 appearances in the USL Championship regular season to his name, meaning he is two away from hitting the career century mark.

Battery Alumni in World Cup - Looking globally, a pair of Battery alumni will be involved in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for fans to keep an eye on. Miles Robinson (2017) was named to Mauricio Pochettino's United States squad, and Jesse Randall (2023) was selected to the New Zealand team by Darren Bazeley.

From the Training Ground

MATCH INFO

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Charleston Battery

Wednesday, June 10 - 7 p.m. ET Kickoff

Al Lang Stadium

HOW TO WATCH:

Wednesday's match will air exclusively on national television on CBS Sports Network, which may be accessed through a typical cable or satellite TV subscription that includes CBSSN. Check your TV's guide for the exact channel number.

The match is exclusive to CBSSN and will not be accessible via a Paramount+ subscription nor will it be available on local linear channels. Fans may use the CBS Sports App or website to stream the games by logging in with their TV subscription credentials.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2026

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