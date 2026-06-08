Loudoun United FC Heads to Greenville Looking to Build on Cup Momentum

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC hits the road this Wednesday, June 10, to face Greenville Triumph SC at GE Vernova Park in Prinx Tires USL Cup action. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET as Loudoun looks to build on its recent cup result and secure another important road win.

The Matchup

Loudoun United enters Wednesday's match coming off a strong 2-0 win over Richmond Kickers at Segra Field in their last Prinx Tires USL Cup outing. After falling 2-1 to Charleston Battery in the opening match of group play, Loudoun responded with a complete performance against Richmond, using two second-half goals from Thor Úlfarsson to earn three points and move into fourth place in their group.

Greenville Triumph SC enters the match looking to bounce back after a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in their opening Prinx Tires USL Cup match. Greenville has played just one match in group play so far, and will be looking to take advantage of its first home cup match to get on the board in the group.

For Loudoun, Wednesday's match will be another test away from home against a team outside of regular league play. They will need to stay disciplined, manage the moments of the match, and take advantage of attacking opportunities when they come.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on Wednesday's road test:

"We are very much focused on this game coming up. We did the debrief from the Richmond game, we have moved on from that, and now the task at hand is Greenville. It is an opportunity for us to go and win another game away from home against a tough opponent, but we feel like we are in a good place. We are preparing for this like a normal game. It is a team in a different league, so we have not seen them as much, but we have done our scouting report. We have looked at their shape, the areas we want to try to exploit, and also the areas where they can hurt you. They are a good team, they play a good brand of football, and they can cause problems in certain moments, so it is important that we are switched on and focused on the things we need to do."

Notes

Wednesday night will mark Loudoun United FC's first-ever matchup against Greenville Triumph SC across all competitions.

Kwame Awuah will move into third all-time in appearances across all competitions for Loudoun United FC with 90 matches if he plays against Greenville.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Wednesday's Prinx Tires USL Cup match against Greenville Triumph SC kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2026

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